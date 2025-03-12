Carson Meyer Injury: Done for season

Meyer (knee) is out for the rest of the season after undergoing ACL surgery earlier this week.

Meyer has 41 NHL games to his name, but didn't get to that level with the Ducks this season. He finishes the campaign with 21 points over 29 appearances for AHL San Diego. He will be a free agent this summer, but his market is likely to be limited to two-way contracts while he works his way back from surgery.