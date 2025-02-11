Fantasy Hockey
Carson Rehkopf headshot

Carson Rehkopf News: Slight uptick in 2024-25

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Rehkopf has earned 31 goals and 35 assists over 40 games with OHL Brampton this season.

It's his first year with Brampton -- Rehkopf began his OHL career with Kitchener, where he had 52 goals and 95 points over 60 regular-season games in 2023-24. He's on a slightly improved points-per-game pace this season, though he was limited to two appearances without earning a point during the World Junior Championship. The second-round pick from 2023 is likely to need some time with AHL Coachella Valley before challenging for a spot on the Kraken's roster.

Carson Rehkopf
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
