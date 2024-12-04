Carson Soucy News: Chips in with helper

Soucy notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Soucy has picked up three helpers over 15 contests since the start of November. He remains in a top-four role for the Canucks, though more as a physical and defensive presence. Overall, the 30-year-old blueliner has three assists, 30 shots on net, 37 hits, 36 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 24 appearances.