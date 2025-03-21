Carson Soucy News: Chips in with helper

Soucy notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Soucy was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for three games. He replaced Urho Vaakanainen on the second pairing, though Soucy was last among Rangers defensemen with 16:01 of ice time. The 30-year-old blueliner has two points in five outings as a Ranger, and he's up to 12 points, 66 shots on net, 95 hits, 96 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 64 appearances this season.