Carson Soucy News: Lights lamp early

Soucy scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Soucy's first goal of the season came at 2:23 of the first period, and it stood as the game-winner. The defenseman has two points over six contests in December, matching his total from November. He's at a goal, three assists, 34 shots on net, 41 hits, 41 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 28 appearances this season. Soucy remains a physical presence in a top-four role, but the lack of offense gives him minimal fantasy upside.