Carson Soucy News: Plucks apple in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Soucy notched a helper and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Soucy helped out on a Jake DeBrusk tally in the second period. Injuries to Quinn Hughes (oblique) and Noah Juulsen (undisclosed) have offered a reprieve to Soucy's diminishing playing time, but he needs to elevate his game to avoid the occasional trip to the press box. For the season, the defenseman has nine points, 60 shots on net, 83 hits, 87 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 55 appearances, a level of production that likely isn't enough to keep him in the lineup once the team is at full strength.

Carson Soucy
Vancouver Canucks
