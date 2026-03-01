Carson Soucy headshot

Carson Soucy News: Pots goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Soucy scored a goal and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Soucy snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. The 31-year-old defenseman has slotted into a third-pairing role for the Islanders since he was dealt from the Rangers in late January. He's at five goals, 10 points, 46 shots on net, 84 hits, 72 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 55 appearances between the two teams this season.

