Carson Soucy News: Produces helper in loss

Soucy notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Soucy ended a 10-game slump when he set up a Phil Di Giuseppe tally in the second period. It's nine contests and counting since Soucy saw more than 20 minutes of ice time, and combined with his natural skill set leaning on the defensive side, he's unlikely to score often. He's at seven points, 49 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 73 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 46 appearances.