Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carson Soucy headshot

Carson Soucy News: Scores in garbage time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Soucy scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Soucy ended a 22-game goal drought, a span in which he had just three assists and a minus-11 rating. Soucy has largely played in a bottom-four role this season, but it's unclear if he'll still be an every-game player after the Canucks' trades Friday swapped out Vincent Desharnais for a much better player in Marcus Pettersson. Soucy is likely to be competing with Derek Forbort for a spot on the third pairing, though if one of them can play on their offhand side, Noah Juulsen could instead exit the lineup. With eight points and a minus-15 rating, Soucy's already a shaky fantasy option anyway outside of formats that reward his physicality (42 PIM, 76 hits, 83 blocked shots), and that becomes more true with uncertainty in playing time ahead.

Carson Soucy
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now