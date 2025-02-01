Carson Soucy News: Scores in garbage time

Soucy scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Soucy ended a 22-game goal drought, a span in which he had just three assists and a minus-11 rating. Soucy has largely played in a bottom-four role this season, but it's unclear if he'll still be an every-game player after the Canucks' trades Friday swapped out Vincent Desharnais for a much better player in Marcus Pettersson. Soucy is likely to be competing with Derek Forbort for a spot on the third pairing, though if one of them can play on their offhand side, Noah Juulsen could instead exit the lineup. With eight points and a minus-15 rating, Soucy's already a shaky fantasy option anyway outside of formats that reward his physicality (42 PIM, 76 hits, 83 blocked shots), and that becomes more true with uncertainty in playing time ahead.