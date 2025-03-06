Carson Soucy News: Shipped to Blueshirts

Soucy was traded to the Rangers from the Canucks on Thursday in exchange for a third-round draft pick, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Soucy is signed for 2025-26, so this is more than just a rental for the Rangers. The 30-year-old has had a poor season for the Canucks, racking up 10 points and a minus-13 rating over 59 appearances. Much like the Will Borgen acquisition in December, the Rangers will hope they can get more out of Soucy than his previous team was able to, but the blueliner is a primarily defensive player. It's unlikely he'll be a factor in most fantasy formats. The third-round pick involved in the deal is originally San Jose's which the Rangers acquired earlier Thursday in a deal with Vegas that sent Reilly Smith back to the desert, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.