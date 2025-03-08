Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carson Soucy headshot

Carson Soucy News: Tallies in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Soucy scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Soucy played on the third pairing alongside Zac Jones. It didn't take Soucy long to make an impact, as he scored at 8:37 of the first period in his Rangers debut, his first goal in eight games. The 30-year-old blueliner was bumped out of Vancouver by the emergence of Elias Pettersson, but it looks like he may get to play regularly with the Rangers. Soucy is at 11 points, 63 shots on net, 86 hits, 93 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 60 appearances this season, so he's not a strong option for fantasy.

Carson Soucy
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now