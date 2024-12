Soucy picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Both helpers came in the second period as the Canucks built a 4-1 lead they would let slip away late. It was Soucy's first multi-point performance of the season, and through 35 appearances he's delivered a goal and six points with 58 blocked shots, 53 hits, 41 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-8 rating.