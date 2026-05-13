Carson Wetsch News: Inks entry-level deal

Wetsch signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Wednesday.

Wetsch had 22 goals and 72 points in 65 outings with WHL Kelowna in the 2025-26 regular season. He added another two goals and four points in eight WHL playoff outings this year. San Jose took him with the No. 82 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old will probably start 2026-27 in AHL San Jose.