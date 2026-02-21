Carter Bear headshot

Carter Bear News: Hat trick, assist in WHL blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Bear scored three goals and added an assist in WHL Everett's 9-0 win over Seattle on Saturday.

Bear crossed the 30-goal and 60-point mark with this leading performance in the win. He has seven goals and five assists over his last 12 outings. The Red Wings prospect has 30 goals, 61 points and a plus-36 rating through 42 appearances this season and continues to be a leader on offense for the Silvertips.

Carter Bear
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Bear See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Bear See More
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
141 days ago
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
NHL
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
Author Image
Jon Litterine
240 days ago