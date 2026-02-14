Carter Bear News: Keeps rolling in WHL win

Bear scored two goals and added an assist in WHL Everett's 4-3 overtime win over Medicine Hat on Saturday.

Bear has posted at least three points in five of his last eight games. The winger is up to 27 goals, 56 points and a plus-31 rating over 40 appearances this season. His 1.40 points-per-game pace is down from the 2024-25 regular season (1.46), but he's still producing offense at a high level for a top junior team.