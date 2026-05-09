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Carter Bear News: Scores twice in Everett win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Bear scored twice in WHL Everett's 6-2 win over Prince Albert in Game 2 on Saturday.

Bear has scored three goals over two games in the WHL Finals. Throughout the postseason, the Red Wings prospect has racked up six goals, 19 points, a plus-18 rating and 55 shots on net. Bear's effort helped the Silvertips tie this series at 1-1, and he'll look to keep tapping into his scoring as Everett tries to make the Memorial Cup.

Carter Bear
Detroit Red Wings
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