Carter Bear News: Three helpers in Everett win
Bear notched three assists in WHL Everett's 8-1 win over Portland in Game 1 on Friday.
The Silvertips dominated their playoff opener, and Bear was right in the middle of it. He had just four assists in nine playoff games two years ago -- he didn't play in the 2024-25 postseason due to a partially torn right Achilles tendon. Bear is coming off a 36-goal, 77-point effort over 53 regular-season contests, so he should continue to rack up significant offense as Everett attempts to go on a deep run this spring.
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