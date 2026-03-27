Carter Bear headshot

Carter Bear News: Three helpers in Everett win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 10:45pm

Bear notched three assists in WHL Everett's 8-1 win over Portland in Game 1 on Friday.

The Silvertips dominated their playoff opener, and Bear was right in the middle of it. He had just four assists in nine playoff games two years ago -- he didn't play in the 2024-25 postseason due to a partially torn right Achilles tendon. Bear is coming off a 36-goal, 77-point effort over 53 regular-season contests, so he should continue to rack up significant offense as Everett attempts to go on a deep run this spring.

Carter Bear
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Bear See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Bear See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
32 days ago
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
175 days ago
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
NHL
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
Author Image
Jon Litterine
274 days ago