Carter Bear News: Three points in Saturday's win
Bear scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Everett's 5-4 double-overtime win over Penticton in Game 2 on Saturday.
Bear has had a bit of a quiet postseason with three goals and 12 assists over 11 contests. He had 36 goals and 77 points across 53 regular-season outings. Bear has another level he can get to, though the competition at this time of the year is tough. He'll continue to be a key part of a stacked Everett offense as the Silvertips look to get to the next round.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Bear See More