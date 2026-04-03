Carter George headshot

Carter George News: Logs playoff shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

George recorded a 25-save shutout in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 4-0 win over London in Game 5 on Friday.

George was dominant in the first-round series, going 4-1 with a 1.41 GAA and a .942 save percentage over five contests. He'll continue to get the bulk of the starts in goal as the Greyhounds head to the second round. The 19-year-old goalie (20 in May) is signed to an entry-level deal, so he'll either play in the OHL or AHL in 2026-27, barring a surprising training camp with the Kings.

Carter George
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter George See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter George See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
42 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
189 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025