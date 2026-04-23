Carter George News: Recalled from OHL
George was summoned from OHL Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday.
The netminder was reassigned to AHL Ontario from the Soo and then recalled to the Kings. George, the Kings' goalie of the future, split his junior season with Owen Sound and the Soo, posting a 23-17-5 record, and was 5-5- in the OHL playoffs, with a 2.36 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Kings sent Pheonix Copley to AHL Ontario in a corresponding move.
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