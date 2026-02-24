Carter Hart Injury: Moves to LTIR
Hart (lower body) was transferred to long-term injured reserve on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Hart's move to LTIR created the cap flexibility necessary to activate Brayden McNabb (upper body). Hart's status hasn't been updated since he landed on injured reserve Jan. 15. Adin Hill and Akira Schmid will handle the goaltending for Vegas while Hart remains out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week25 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week32 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers33 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark34 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More