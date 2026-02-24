Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart Injury: Moves to LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Hart (lower body) was transferred to long-term injured reserve on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Hart's move to LTIR created the cap flexibility necessary to activate Brayden McNabb (upper body). Hart's status hasn't been updated since he landed on injured reserve Jan. 15. Adin Hill and Akira Schmid will handle the goaltending for Vegas while Hart remains out.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
25 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
32 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
33 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
34 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
39 days ago