Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Between pipes against Kraken

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Hart will tend the twine at home versus Seattle on Wednesday, Hannah Kirkell of The Hockey News reports.

Hart is riding a five-game winning streak during which he has posted a 1.80 GAA and .925 save percentage. Fantasy managers can expect the 27-year-old backstop to lead the Knights into the postseason while Adin Hill is relegated to the No. 2 role.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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