Carter Hart News: Bounces back in Game 3

Hart stopped 32 of 34 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks in Game 3.

Hart didn't let his loss in Game 2 weigh him down, bouncing back with a win to put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 in the series. The 27-year-old has allowed two or fewer goals in four straight games after starting the postseason at a shakier level of play. There's virtually no doubt Hart will be between the pipes again for Game 4 on Sunday.