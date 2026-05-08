Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Bounces back in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Hart stopped 32 of 34 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks in Game 3.

Hart didn't let his loss in Game 2 weigh him down, bouncing back with a win to put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 in the series. The 27-year-old has allowed two or fewer goals in four straight games after starting the postseason at a shakier level of play. There's virtually no doubt Hart will be between the pipes again for Game 4 on Sunday.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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