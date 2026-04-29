Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Claims win in double overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 12:00am

Hart stopped 34 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Mammoth in Game 5.

Hart kept the Golden Knights in it throughout the game, as they had to come back from deficits in each regulation period. The Mammoth seemed to run a bit low on energy in the overtime periods, and Brett Howden's shorthanded tally won it for Vegas. Hart has now allowed four goals in each of the last three games, but he's won two of them to put the Golden Knights up 3-2 in the series. Expect Hart to get the nod again in Game 6 on Friday in Utah.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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