Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Clinches series Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Hart stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Ducks in Game 6.

Hart was given ample support as the Golden Knights stormed ahead 3-0 in the first period. The Ducks never presented much of a challenge, getting just a Mikael Granlund power-play tally in the second. Hart improved to 8-4 this postseason while adding a 2.37 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 12 appearances. He'll get some time to rest, as Vegas opens the Western Conference Finals against Colorado on Wednesday.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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