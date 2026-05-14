Carter Hart News: Clinches series Thursday
Hart stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Ducks in Game 6.
Hart was given ample support as the Golden Knights stormed ahead 3-0 in the first period. The Ducks never presented much of a challenge, getting just a Mikael Granlund power-play tally in the second. Hart improved to 8-4 this postseason while adding a 2.37 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 12 appearances. He'll get some time to rest, as Vegas opens the Western Conference Finals against Colorado on Wednesday.
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