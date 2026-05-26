Carter Hart News: Completes WCF sweep
Hart stopped 20 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Hart and a tight defensive performance from the Golden Knights was enough to get the sweep over the Presidents' Trophy winners. Hart has now won six straight games, and he's allowed just 10 goals in that span. Overall, he's at a 12-4 record with a 2.22 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 16 playoff outings. He'll have some time to rest ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals, which will see Vegas oppose either Carolina or Montreal.
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