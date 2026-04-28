Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Earns OT win in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Hart stopped 27 of 31 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Mammoth in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Hart bounced back after back-to-back losses in Games 2 and 3 of the series, including a Game 3 defeat that saw him allow four goals on 12 shots faced. Even though Hart earned the win, the Golden Knights had to erase a third-period deficit before closing things out in overtime, so this was far from a dominant performance from Vegas. Plus, this was Hart's third straight game with a save percentage below the .900 mark. He'll look to earn consecutive wins for the first time in the current playoff run in Game 5 at home Wednesday.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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