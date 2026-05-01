Carter Hart News: Eliminates Mammoth

Hart stopped 22 of 23 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Mammoth in Game 6.

Hart's performance had been trending the wrong way, but he stepped up with his best outing of the series in this elimination game. With the effort, the Golden Knights are through to the second round, where they'll face the Ducks. Hart is 4-2 with a 2.72 GAA and an .892 save percentage over six games in the postseason, but it doesn't look like head coach John Tortorella has any intention of switching to Adin Hill until Hart shows more significant struggles.