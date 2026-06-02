Carter Hart News: Escapes with Game 1 win
Hart allowed four goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Hart gave up the first two goals of the game, but the Golden Knights were able to erase the deficit early in the second period. From there, it was a back-and-forth game, with Tomas Hertl delivering the game-winner at 16:36 of the third period. Hart has won seven contests in a row, and this was just the second time in that span he's given up three or more goals. He's 13-4 with a 2.33 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 17 outings this postseason. Hart will likely start again in Thursday's Game 2.
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