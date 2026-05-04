Carter Hart News: Exits ice first
Hart was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Game 1 versus the Ducks at home Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Hart played in all six games against the Mammoth, going 4-2 with a 2.72 GAA and .892 save percentage. At this point, the 27-year-old netminder figures to be a lock to keep the crease for the Golden Knights, especially considering Adin Hill hasn't played since April 9 versus the Kraken.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, May 13 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 295 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 295 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 295 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 277 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More