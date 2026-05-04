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Carter Hart News: Exits ice first

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 11:02am

Hart was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Game 1 versus the Ducks at home Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hart played in all six games against the Mammoth, going 4-2 with a 2.72 GAA and .892 save percentage. At this point, the 27-year-old netminder figures to be a lock to keep the crease for the Golden Knights, especially considering Adin Hill hasn't played since April 9 versus the Kraken.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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