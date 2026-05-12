Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Expectedly starting in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Hart will tend the home twine Tuesday versus Anaheim in Game 5, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hart has alternated wins and losses through the first four games against the Ducks, with his last start being his worst in this second-round series. The 27-year-old netminder allowed four goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss in Game 3. The Golden Knights will be without their captain again in Game 5, as Mark Stone (lower body) is set to miss his second consecutive game. Vegas is 3-2 on home ice during the 2026 postseason, while Anaheim is 2-3 on the road.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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