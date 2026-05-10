Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Falls short in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Hart stopped 19 of 23 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks in Game 4.

Hart had allowed a total of five goals on 94 shots over the first three games of this series, so this was a bit of a letdown performance. The 27-year-old hadn't posted a save percentage lower than .926 over his previous four contests. He's now at a 6-4 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 10 playoff games. This series has become a best-of-three to wrap it up, making Tuesday's Game 5 in Vegas a critical one to win.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago