Carter Hart News: Falls short in Game 4

Hart stopped 19 of 23 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks in Game 4.

Hart had allowed a total of five goals on 94 shots over the first three games of this series, so this was a bit of a letdown performance. The 27-year-old hadn't posted a save percentage lower than .926 over his previous four contests. He's now at a 6-4 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 10 playoff games. This series has become a best-of-three to wrap it up, making Tuesday's Game 5 in Vegas a critical one to win.