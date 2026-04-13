Carter Hart News: First goalie off Monday
Hart was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, SinBin.vegas reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against Winnipeg.
Hart has picked up wins in each of his four starts since returning from injury, posting a 1.74 GAA and .928 save percentage during that time. He made a road start against the Jets on Jan. 6 and turned aside 17 of 20 shots (.850 save percentage) in an overtime victory.
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