Carter Hart News: Game 1 starter
Hart will get the start in net for Sunday's Game 1 against the Mammoth, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hart has appeared in only 18 games this season, but there aren't many hotter goalies in the sport right now. Since returning in April, the 27-year-old has won six straight starts and has allowed two goals or fewer in all but one of them. That's brought much-needed stability to the goaltending for the Golden Knights that has struggled this season overall. Hart brings an 11-3-3 record into the postseason with a 2.71 GAA and an .891 save percentage. The Mammoth are the first-round opponent, 12th in the NHL at 3.27 goals per game.
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