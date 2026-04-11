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Carter Hart News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hart will guard the road goal versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hart is on a three-game winning streak since returning from a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old will get his toughest test yet, and the Avalanche are not expected to make significant changes to their lineup despite already having the Presidents' Trophy secured. Colorado has gone 3-1-0 with 10 goals scored over the last four games.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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