Carter Hart News: In goal versus Oilers
Hart will protect the road goal versus the Oilers on Saturday.
Hart will make his second start in a row after stopping 19 of 22 shots Thursday versus the Flames. He missed 33 games due to a lower-body injury. Hart is pushing to take over the No. 1 job from Adin Hill as the Golden Knights look to find a rhythm before the postseason.
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