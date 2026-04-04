Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: In goal versus Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Hart will protect the road goal versus the Oilers on Saturday.

Hart will make his second start in a row after stopping 19 of 22 shots Thursday versus the Flames. He missed 33 games due to a lower-body injury. Hart is pushing to take over the No. 1 job from Adin Hill as the Golden Knights look to find a rhythm before the postseason.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
NHL
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
29 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
31 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
38 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
66 days ago