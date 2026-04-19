Carter Hart News: Keeps Mammoth in check in Game 1
Hart stopped 32 of 34 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth in Game 1.
Hart's yet to lose since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him more than two months of games. The 27-year-old's winning ways have given him the No. 1 job between the pipes for Vegas to begin the postseason, which has a Stanley Cup champion on the roster in Adin Hill should Hart falter. This is just the second time Hart has gotten into the playoffs -- he went 9-5 with a 2.23 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 14 games for the Flyers in the bubble in 2020.
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