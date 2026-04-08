Carter Hart News: Little work to do in win

Hart stopped 10 of 11 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

The Golden Knights' defense smothered the Canucks, leaving Hart with little work to do in his third straight win. He's stopped 60 of 65 shots in those games, and he appears to have quickly claimed the No. 1 job between the pipes. Hart is up to 8-3-3 with a 2.93 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 15 starts this season. The Golden Knights' next game is Thursday in Seattle.