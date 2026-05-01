Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Looking to clinch series

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Hart will protect the road goal versus the Mammoth on Friday in Game 6, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Hart will start again. He's allowed four goals in each of the last three games, but the Golden Knights' offense has stepped up to put the team on the verge of advancing to the second round. Hart should continue to see the starts for Vegas as long as he can keep piling up wins.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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