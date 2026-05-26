Carter Hart News: Looking to sweep Avalanche

Hart is scheduled to start at home in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Avalanche on Tuesday, SinBin.vegas reports.

Hart surrendered three first-period goals in Game 3 on Sunday, but the Golden Knights were able to erase the deficit and earn a 5-3 win to put the Avalanche on the brink of elimination. It marked the first time Hart had given up at least three goals since Game 4 in Anaheim in the second round. The 27-year-old is in peak form, as he's posted a .948 save percentage and a 1.78 GAA during his current five-game winning streak. Forcing a Game 5 will probably be tough for the Avalanche, as Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin are contending with lower-body injuries, and their statuses for Tuesday's matchup have yet to be revealed.