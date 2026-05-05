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Carter Hart News: Makes 33 saves in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Hart stopped 33 of 34 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Hart looked en route to a Game 1 shutout, but Mikael Granlund had other plans when he scored with a snap shot midway through the third period. Still, that was the only time Hart was beaten, and the Golden Knights provided enough offense to allow the 27-year-old to secure the win. In seven playoff appearances so far, Hart has gone 5-2-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage on 200 shots faced.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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