Carter Hart News: Making another start
Hart will guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Tuesday.
Hart has won his last two outings, stopping 50 of 54 shots in those games since his return from a lower-body injury. He's quickly ascended to the top of the Golden Knights' depth chart in goal. He's in a good position to keep up his winning ways against the Canucks' abysmal offense.
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