Carter Hart News: Picks up overtime win in Game 5
Hart stopped 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks in Game 5.
Hart continues to alternate wins and losses in the second round. The Ducks put up a series-high 36 shots against him Tuesday, but they were battling back for much of the third period and didn't get a shot to land in overtime before Pavel Dorofeyev won it for Vegas. Hart is now 7-4 this postseason with a 2.49 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 11 games. If he's to help the Golden Knights avoid Game 7, he'll need to be sharp again in Thursday's Game 6.
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