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Carter Hart News: Picks up overtime win in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Hart stopped 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks in Game 5.

Hart continues to alternate wins and losses in the second round. The Ducks put up a series-high 36 shots against him Tuesday, but they were battling back for much of the third period and didn't get a shot to land in overtime before Pavel Dorofeyev won it for Vegas. Hart is now 7-4 this postseason with a 2.49 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 11 games. If he's to help the Golden Knights avoid Game 7, he'll need to be sharp again in Thursday's Game 6.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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