Carter Hart News: Poised to start Game 2

After being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Hart is expected to patrol the home crease in Game 2 against Utah on Tuesday, SinBin.vegas reports.

Hart stopped 133 of 143 shots during a six-game winning streak to finish the 2025-26 regular season. He carried that momentum into the start of the playoffs, making 31 saves in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Mammoth. Utah was unable to hold 1-0 and 2-1 leads in Game 1, and Hart held it together before his teammates rallied for the comeback win in the third period.