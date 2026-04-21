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Carter Hart News: Poised to start Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

After being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Hart is expected to patrol the home crease in Game 2 against Utah on Tuesday, SinBin.vegas reports.

Hart stopped 133 of 143 shots during a six-game winning streak to finish the 2025-26 regular season. He carried that momentum into the start of the playoffs, making 31 saves in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Mammoth. Utah was unable to hold 1-0 and 2-1 leads in Game 1, and Hart held it together before his teammates rallied for the comeback win in the third period.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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