Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Ready to play in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 11:02am

Hart was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll draw the Game 4 start on the road against Utah.

After turning aside 31 of 33 shots (.939 save percentage) during a 4-2 win in Game 1, Hart is coming off back-to-back losses in which he's allowed a total of seven goals on 41 shots. However, he'll remain in the crease Monday as the Golden Knights attempt to even the series.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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