Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Rebounds after rough first period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Hart stopped 32 of 35 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Hart gave up all three goals in the first 13:15 of the opening frame. Head coach John Tortorella stuck with the goalie, and Hart responded well to pick up his fifth straight win. This was his first instance of allowing more than two goals during the streak. Hart is up to 11-4 with a 2.30 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 15 playoff outings. Hart and the Golden Knights have a chance to close out the series on home ice in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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