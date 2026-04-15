Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Secures division title

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Hart stopped 22 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

The Kraken came out looking to play spoiler a bit, but Hart held the fort in the first period. Shane Wright tallied early in the second, but Shea Theodore answered for Vegas before the hosts ran away with it in the third. This was Hart's sixth straight win, and he's given up just 10 goals in that span. He's up to 11-3-3 with a 2.71 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 18 appearances. Hart looks locked in as the Golden Knights' No. 1 goalie heading into the playoffs, where a first-round matchup against the Mammoth awaits.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Hart See More
Category Targets: Pickups for Final Week
NHL
Category Targets: Pickups for Final Week
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
6 days ago
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
NHL
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
Author Image
Jan Levine
8 days ago