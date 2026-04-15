Carter Hart News: Secures division title

Hart stopped 22 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

The Kraken came out looking to play spoiler a bit, but Hart held the fort in the first period. Shane Wright tallied early in the second, but Shea Theodore answered for Vegas before the hosts ran away with it in the third. This was Hart's sixth straight win, and he's given up just 10 goals in that span. He's up to 11-3-3 with a 2.71 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 18 appearances. Hart looks locked in as the Golden Knights' No. 1 goalie heading into the playoffs, where a first-round matchup against the Mammoth awaits.