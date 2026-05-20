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Carter Hart News: Secures Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Hart stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Hart was tested often, but he was up to the task, keeping the Avalanche off the board until the third period. Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog had the goals against him, but Hart was able to preserve the lead late. Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Hart dealt with some cramping late in the contest, though that isn't a concern moving forward. The 27-year-old netminder is now 9-4 in the postseason and has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his 13 appearances. Expect him back between the pipes for Game 2 on Friday.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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