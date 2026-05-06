Carter Hart headshot

Carter Hart News: Set to start Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 6:51pm

Hart will protect the home goal versus the Ducks in Game 2 on Wednesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hart stopped 33 of 34 shots in Game 1 on Monday. He's won four straight outings while looking particularly steady in the last two, when he stopped 55 of 57 shots. The Ducks had more shots in Monday's loss than the Mammoth did in five of six Round 1 contests against the Golden Knights, so expect Hart to stay busy in Wednesday's matchup.

Carter Hart
Vegas Golden Knights
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