Carter Hart News: Slated to start Game 1

Hart is expected to defend the road net in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Carolina on Tuesday, per SinBin.vegas.

Hart has stopped 183 of the 193 shots he has faced during his six-game winning streak. He has posted a 12-4 record this postseason with a 2.22 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 16 appearances. During the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Carolina has registered 3.23 goals per game and a league-high 33.7 shots per game.