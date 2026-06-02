Carter Hart News: Slated to start Game 1
Hart is expected to defend the road net in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Carolina on Tuesday, per SinBin.vegas.
Hart has stopped 183 of the 193 shots he has faced during his six-game winning streak. He has posted a 12-4 record this postseason with a 2.22 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 16 appearances. During the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Carolina has registered 3.23 goals per game and a league-high 33.7 shots per game.
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